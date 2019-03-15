A $25 million project highlights the rich heritage of female leaders, from Susan B. Anthony to Oprah Winfrey and 274 more in Seneca Falls, N.Y.

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — With its three-story limestone frame, classical embellishments and a rounded bell tower with arched openings, Seneca Knitting Mills towers over the south shore of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. Completed in 1844, the old wool mill harkens back to the industrial past of Seneca Falls, N.Y., but also reaches into the future, as the new home of the National Women's Hall of Fame.

A $25 million restoration project is transforming the mill into the state-of-the-art Center for Great Women, which highlights the rich heritage of female leaders from Susan B. Anthony to Oprah Winfrey and 274 more. The first phase of the project will open to the public this year and showcase up-to-date and interactive exhibits.

"For 50 years now, the hall has been educating and showcasing how women are not a footnote or sidebar to U.S. history. They are central to its story of democracy, inventions, creative arts, business, economics, science and philanthropy," said Betty M. Bayer, president of the board of directors for the National Women's Hall of Fame. The hall seeks to fill the gap in educating on women's history at all levels, said Bayer, a professor of women's studies at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

The Seneca Falls area is intricately tied to human rights struggles and was a hotbed of revolt, with social reformers and abolitionists including Frederick Douglass gathering there in the 19th century, said Cynthia Kimble, president of the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance. Connected through a shared history, the Women's Rights National Historical Park is nearby and tells the story of the first Women's Rights Convention, held July 19 and 20, 1848, which marked the beginning of the women's rights movement. In addition to a staffed visitor center with exhibits, the site includes several buildings including the Wesleyan Methodist Chapel where the convention was held and the home of Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

Park rangers offer kayak tours of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal in the summer. For a selfie moment, don't miss the life-size bronze sculpture by Ted Aub depicting the moment when Amelia Bloomer introduced Elizabeth Cady Stanton to Susan B. Anthony. With plenty of history to draw visitors in, the Finger Lakes also beckons as a foodie destination with a booming wine and microbrewery industry, and a family-friendly spot with attractions that will appeal to multiple generations, Bayer said.

• The Corning Museum of Glass will impress visitors whether they're interested in the science, art or history of glass, and popular glass-blowing demonstrations are offered multiple times a day. Kids can even craft their own pieces to take home, Kimble said.

• The area is also known for its farm-to-table, locally sourced restaurants such as Kindred Fare, with a menu inspired by the region's heritage of plowmen, fishermen, butchers and bakers.