Residents of Richford Arms enjoy their downtown Erie home.

Near the end of our recent telephone interview, Mary Wnukowski explained why she and many of her neighbors enjoy their downtown Erie home.

"People are comfortable here," Wnukowski said. "It's a good place that provides everything they need."

Wnukowski, 52, was referring to Richford Arms, the 100-unit apartment building at 515 State St. that has been the subject of widespread rumor and much speculation since the Erie Downtown Development Corp. began pushing forward with its plans to bring market-rate housing, commercial space and other improvements to the center city.

That effort, launched in 2017, is fueled by more than $27 million from local business and community leaders.

I was interviewing Wnukowski, an auto parts store employee, for a story on Richford Arms, downtown development and concerns about gentrification, or the process of displacing residents via urban renewal.

A recent report by the Urban Land Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, included suggestions for downtown improvements and focused on Richford Arms, despite the fact that EDDC does not own the property.



"The Richford Arms block is key to the reimagining exercise," the ULI report states. "The panel feels the renovation of the existing senior low-income housing apartment building is fundamental in presenting the public a new face of Erie.



"The panel also believes that significantly more residential can be located in the site," according to the report, which also suggests that "existing low-income residents should either be allowed to stay in the rehabilitated building or given the opportunity to relocate to a location where similar services can be provided."

Wnukowski told me that she tries not to worry about the speculation.

But she's aware of the hearsay, which goes something like this: as downtown development pushes forward, tenants at places like Richford Arms — where tenants range from people in their mid-20s to seniors in their early 90s and nearly everyone receives federal rental subsidies or other housing assistance — will likely be pushed out.

"Some of the people there, disabled people and older people, I don't think they would want to move," Wnukowski said.

Several other Richford Arms tenants I spoke with had similar takes. And a number of them made the following point: they shouldn't have to move, because there's room for all types of people downtown.

"I feel like there's a place here for everybody," said Ethel Wheat, a 69-year-old retired hairstylist who lives on the eighth floor at Richford Arms. "We are turning into one big family unit here, and God's got our backs."

Displacement is always a risk when it comes to big-scale development.

Plenty of major cities have seen that.

And gentrification often shifts the racial and ethnic composition of entire city blocks via more expensive housing and businesses. That not only can push people out, but it also can leave those who remain feeling like strangers in their own neighborhoods.

The EDDC and Mayor Joe Schember insists that's not the goal when it comes to downtown renewal.

Both John Persinger, the EDDC's CEO, and Schember have said there's room for market-rate housing and new businesses among downtown's existing residents.

And representatives of Richford Arms' Boston-based owner, Beacon Communities, insist they have no plans to sell.

"We have a major interest in seeing the city thrive and develop," Josh Cohen, the company's vice president of development, told me. "We look forward to being a partner with the city of Erie and its stakeholders in the further revitalization of downtown in particular and Erie in general."

Sounds like Richford Arms — which debuted in 1928 as a 400-room luxury hotel — could be around for a while.

And I suspect Wnukowski, and other tenants, would be fine with that.

