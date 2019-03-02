Take a peek at two newer Asbury Pointe subdivision homes listed for sale during open houses on March 10 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Asbury Pointe subdivision, in northwest Millcreek Township, has some newer homes for sale. The area is located west of Asbury Road, north of West Lake Road and south of Watson Road. The area has a lot of newer homes in it, and a drive through the region will give you ideas for building, remodeling or freshening up your own home. Two of the homes are open on March 10 from 1 to 4 p.m., and here they are:

4869 N. Wayside Drive

$459,900

Homeowners Stephen and Margaret Montgomery built their brick and vinyl home in 2013 and decorated it with great attention to detail. It features tray ceilings, cathedral ceilings and contemporary lighting — all in an open floor plan.

The main entry has hardwood flooring and it opens to several rooms. The 12-by-14-foot formal dining room is at right, and the front hall extends to the 15-by-22-foot family room, where a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace accents the room. Plenty of windows brighten the space and a cathedral ceiling makes it feel larger.

The family room is open to the spacious 13-by-24-foot kitchen with granite countertops and a glass backsplash. It includes upscale appliances and glass doors that open to the beautiful patio.

The first floor also includes a master suite with a fabulous bath and multiple closets. Three more bedrooms and an office are located on the second floor.

In all, this home includes 2,700 square feet with four bedrooms, two and a half baths and numerous amenities. The home has dual zone heating, and the basement is unfinished but is plumbed for an extra bath and additional rooms. The home sits on .3 of an acre and includes a two-car attached garage. The taxes are $8,443 per year.

For more information, call James Hertner of Weichert Realtors — The Pro Group at 825-7761.

4835 S. Wayside Drive

$512,000

Situated on a .42-acre lot, this 2,605-square foot home, built by homeowners Scott and Maryann Sesler, has some interesting architecture that starts with stone and vinyl outside. Inside, cleft-cut slate tile lines the entry and a stone accent wall carries the natural stone theme into the living space.

The front hall connects to the 27-by-17-foot great room with a stone fireplace. It includes built-ins.

The great room is open to the 16-by-18-foot custom kitchen, where light cabinetry, quartz countertops, a Viking cooktop and cork flooring are among the details. The cork flooring carries into the open 14-by-16-foot dining room, and built-ins highlight this room, as well.

Natural light streams in through large windows in nearly every room of this home.

The first floor also includes a 13-by-17-foot office and a 16-by-14-foot master suite. Two more bedrooms are on the second floor along with another full bath.

In all, this home includes three bedrooms and two and a half baths plus a two-car attached garage. Taxes are $8,633 per year.

For more information, call Sandra Jarecki, of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, at 450-1886.

Remember, both homes will be open on March 10 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Pam Parker is the editor of House to Home, Her Times and Lake Erie LifeStyle. She can be reached at 870-1821. Send email to pam.parker@timesnews.com. Follow her on twitter.com/HerTimesErie.