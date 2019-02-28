More details about "A Madea Family Funeral," "Greta" and other films screening at local theaters this week.

Here's what's playing at regional theaters this week:

SPECIAL EVENTS

TINSELTOWN: "Gone with the Wind" (80th anniversary screening) this Thursday and Sunday, 1 and 6 p.m. Met Opera Live in HD's "La Fille du Régiment" on Saturday, 12:55 p.m., and Wednesday, 1 and 6:30 p.m.

ERIE MOVIE HOUSE: "Creature with the Atom Brain" (1955) this Thursday, 8 p.m.

MOVIES AT MEADVILLE: Allegheny International Film Festival screening of "The Insult" (Lebanon) on Wednesday, 7 p.m.

OPENING THURSDAY

TINSELTOWN: "A Madea Family Funeral." "Greta."

OPENING FRIDAY

TINSELTOWN: "A Star is Born" (return). "Green Book" (return).

MOVIES AT MEADVILLE: "A Madea Family Funeral." "Greta." "Green Book" (return). "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (return).

LEAVING THURSDAY

TINSELTOWN: "A Dog's Way Home." "Aquaman." "Mary Poppins Returns." "The Prodigy."

MOVIES AT MEADVILLE: "Happy Death Day 2U."

NEW MOVIES

"A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL": Madea (Tyler Perry) and her loved ones travel to rural Georgia for a funeral that threatens to ignite explosive family secrets. (1:42. PG-13 for crude sexual content, language, and drug references throughout.)

"GRETA": Young Frances (Chloë Grace Moretz) returns a handbag she finds on the New York City subway to Greta (Isabelle Huppert), a seemingly lonely widow who hides a deadly agenda. (1:38. R for some violence and disturbing images.)

ALREADY IN THEATERS

"ALITA — BATTLE ANGEL": Young cyborg Alita (Rosa Salazar) wakes up in the future with no memory and must find her way with the help of two allies: Dr. Ido (Christoph Waltz), who wants to protect her from her past, and new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson), who tries to help her remember. The action-heavy sci-fi film has story issues that weigh it down but manages to entertain and sometimes even captivate. (2:02. PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language.) 2½ stars

"AQUAMAN": Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), a half-human heir to the throne of Atlantis, must journey to the ocean depths to face his half-brother, King Orm, and prevent war from spilling onto the surface world. The humor and over-the-top visuals make this film fun and entertaining, though the complicated script weighs it down a bit. (2:23. PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language.) 3 stars

"COLD PURSUIT": While Nels Coxman (Liam Neeson) and his wife (Laura Dern), mourn the death of their son, Nels' quest for justice turns into one of revenge against Viking (Tom Bateman), a drug lord he believes was involved. This remake of a dark-humored Norwegian drama doesn't always work, but it's still entertaining. (1:58. R for strong violence, drug material, and some language including sexual references.) 2½ stars

"A DOG'S WAY HOME": A dog travels 400 miles to find her owner and home, making new friends along the way. This flawed doggy adventure has some heartwarming moments, but it is far from groundbreaking. (1:36. PG for thematic elements, some peril and language.) 2½ stars

"FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY": Based on a true story, "Rowdy" Ricky and Julia Knight (Nick Frost and Lena Headey) practically raise their children Saraya (Florence Pugh) and Zak (Jack Lowden) in the wrestling ring, inspiring them to seek roles with World Wrestling Entertainment. Sometimes ridiculous, sometimes charming, it's real-life drama with entertainment value that transcends pesky facts. (1:48. PG-13 for crude and sexual material, language throughout, some violence and drug content.) 3½ stars

"GLASS": In the finale to director M. Night Shyamalan's superhero "Unbreakable" trilogy, worlds collide for invulnerable David Dunn (Bruce Willis); Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), a man with 24 personalities; and Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), aka Mr. Glass, who may hold the truth to everything. Shyamalan puts in plenty of his trademark twists and turns, but this finale to the director's intriguing superhero saga ends up being flawed and disappointing. The only bright spot is McAvoy's transforming performance throughout. (2:09. PG-13 for violence including some bloody images, thematic elements and language.) 2½ stars

"GREEN BOOK": Working-class Italian-American bouncer Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen) serves as the driver for African-American classical pianist Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) on a tour of the 1960s American South. This well-crafted film is effective, moving, topical and even entertaining. (2:10. PG-13 for thematic content, language including racial epithets, smoking, some violence and suggestive material.) 3½ stars

"HAPPY DEATH DAY 2U": In this horror thriller sequel, frustrated college student Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) is once again stuck in a time loop where she dies over and over again, this time to save her friends from a vengeful killer. Although not quite as endearing and fresh as the original, fans of the franchise will be entertained by this passable sequel. (2:00. PG-13 for violence, language, sexual material and thematic elements.) 2½ stars

"HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON — THE HIDDEN WORLD": Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) is thrown into a brand new adventure when his dragon friend Toothless finds another Night Fury like himself, putting them on a search for a legendary dragon utopia. The third and presumably last in the series isn't as soaring as the first two, but it's a solid end to the beloved saga. (1:44. PG for adventure action and some mild rude humor PG for adventure action and some mild rude humor.) 3½ stars

"ISN'T IT ROMANTIC": Cynical Natalie (Rebel Wilson) wakes up after a mugging to find herself living her worst nightmare: as the female lead in a romantic comedy. "Isn't it Romantic" mostly plays it safe and manages to make fun of rom-coms while allowing the most cynical amongst us to enjoy one, too. (1:28. PG-13 for language, some sexual material, and a brief drug reference.) 2½ stars

"THE LEGO MOVIE 2 — THE SECOND PART": The future of the Lego universe is at stake as Emmet (voiced by Chris Pratt), Lucy (voiced by Elizabeth Banks), Batman (voiced by Will Arnett) and their friends face off against Lego Duplo invaders from space. This sequel doesn't have quite the same magic as the original, but has enough entertainment value to keep parents and kids happy. (1:46. PG for some rude humor.) 3 stars

"MARY POPPINS RETURNS": When the Banks siblings Jane (Emily Mortimer) and Michael (Ben Whishaw), as well as Michael's children, need some help, the practically-perfect magical nanny (Emily Blunt) once again shows up to save the day. A lot of the magic and fun in this imperfect sequel feels too much like the original, but it's still a sweet spoonful of sugar for nostalgic moviegoers. (2:10. PG for some mild thematic elements and brief action.) 3 stars

"THE PRODIGY": Concerned mother Sarah (Taylor Schilling) starts searching for answers when her son Miles (Jackson Robert Scott) begins to exhibit disturbing behavior that suggests something much more sinister. "The Prodigy" doesn't blaze any new paths in the demonic child subgenre, but it's OK for a mid-winter fright. (1:32. R for violence, disturbing and bloody images, a sexual reference and brief graphic nudity.) 2 stars

"SPIDER-MAN — INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE": Brooklyn teen Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), who becomes Spider-Man, soon encounters several of his counterparts — including Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter Parker (voiced by John Mulaney) — from other dimensions. This isn't just another super-hero movie. It's a great movie, with amazing animation, heart and humor. (1:57. PG for frenetic sequences of animated action violence, thematic elements and mild language.) 4 stars

"RUN THE RACE": On their own after their mother's death, teen brothers Zach and Dave Truett (Tanner Stine and Evan Hofer, respectively) are pushed to the limits physically, emotionally and spiritually as they try to secure a better future for themselves. A faith-based film that's grittier than most, but still a bit shallow. (1:41. PG for thematic content and some teen partying.) 2 stars

"THE UPSIDE": Based on a true story, this comedy centers on a friendship between a paroled ex-convict (Kevin Hart) and a paralyzed billionaire (Bryan Cranston). Despite a glimmer of chemistry between the two lead characters, this cliched film is mostly uninspiring. (2:05. PG-13 for suggestive content and drug use.) 2 star

"WHAT MEN WANT": Inspired by the 2000 hit "What Women Want," this comedy follows agent Ali Davis (Taraji P. Henson), who uses her strange new power of hearing men's thoughts to help her sign the NBA's next superstar. Henson manages to hold her own most of the time, but this flawed remake mostly flops. (1:57. R for language and sexual content throughout, and some drug material.) 2 stars

