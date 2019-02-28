Your guide to bands and musicians performing around the Erie region this week.
Performing a live music event somewhere in the Erie region? Submit your show info (including date, time, place and name of the band or musician) at http://bit.ly/ErieAroundTown by Monday, 7 p.m., each week.
Due to limited space, we cannot guarantee all listings will be published. Note that some clubs and venues are for members and guests only; call ahead to confirm availability of shows.
If you have a band or performance photo to feature in the listings, email your hi-res images (200 dpi or better), with a caption identifying everyone in the photo from left to right, to lindsey.poisson@timesnews.com.
THIRSTY THURSDAY
COLONY PUB: Colony House Band, 6 p.m.
BREWERIE: Open mic hosted by Doug Phillips, 7 p.m.
ARTLORE STUDIO: Mino Cinelu, Tony Grey and Ian Maciak, 7:30 p.m.
FREAKY FRIDAY
LAST SHOT: Full Circle, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
COLONY PUB: Katie and Jack, 6 p.m.
BOURBON BARREL: The Mixx, 8 p.m.
SUNFLOWER CLUB: 100 Proof, 9 p.m.
RATHSKELLAR CAFE: Jon Halmi — From the Hip, 7 p.m.
DOC HOLLIDAY'S: The Gilligans, 9:30 p.m.
BULLFROG BAR: The Breeze Band, 6 p.m.
IRISH COUSINS: Grunge Monkey, 9:30 p.m.
ROOM 33: JD Blues and Jazz, 7 p.m.
OASIS PUB: Mambo, 6 p.m.
MILLCREEK BREWING CO.: The Acoustic-Jukebox, 7-9 p.m.
BIGBAR: The Groove, 6-10 p.m.
MOUND GROVE GOLF COURSE, WATERFORD: Leeanna Golembiewski, 6 p.m.
EDINBORO HOTEL BAR, EDINBORO: Tommy Link, 6 p.m.
SPRAGUE FARM & BREW WORKS, VENANGO: Jesse James Weston, 6-9 p.m.
SUPER SATURDAY
CORK 1794: Adam Hammerlee & Abby, 7 p.m.
SOUTH ERIE TURNERS: Moonshine, 8 p.m.
SCOOTERS: Screamin' Freedom, 9:30 p.m.
ROOM 33: Charles Brown Experience, 8:30 p.m.
DOC HOLLIDAY'S: Refuge, 9:30 p.m.
CHURCHILL'S BOURBON & BREW, P.I. DOWNS & CASINO: Doug Phillips Acoustic, 7 p.m.
OASIS PUB: Cosmic Rhythm, 9 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 571, WESLEYVILLE: The Jays, 7-11 p.m.
EAST ERIE MOOSE LODGE 593, HARBORCREEK: Katie Kurpiewski and Jesse Taylor Smith, 7 p.m.
MOUND GROVE GOLF COURSE, WATERFORD: The Mixx, 9 p.m.
EDINBORO HOTEL BAR, EDINBORO: TK Blues Co., 8 p.m.
MCKEAN TAVERN, MCKEAN: The HighLife, 8 p.m.
WILLY G'S PUB, MEADVILLE: The Acoustic-Jukebox, 9 p.m.-midnight
FOXTALES, FRANKLIN: Jesse James Weston, 9 p.m.-midnight
SENSATIONAL SUNDAY
THE CORK 1794: The Rooftop Project, 10 a.m.
SUNFLOWER CLUB: The Geek Army, 5-9 p.m.
SKUNK & GOAT TAVERN, NORTH EAST: Hultman and Barb, 11 a.m.
ARUNDEL CELLARS & BREWING CO., NORTH EAST: Shady Side, 1-4 p.m.
PINE JUNCTION, FINDLEY LAKE, N.Y.: The Jeff Jensen Band, 2 p.m.
MAGNIFICENT MONDAY
No gigs listed.
TWISTED TUESDAY
GATHERINGS PUB: Fat Tuesday Celebration with Doug Phillips and Eric Brewer, 5 p.m.
SANDBAR: Open mic hosted by Monica Lewis, 7 p.m.
WILD WEDNESDAY
COLONY PUB: Jesse James Weston, 6-9 p.m.
