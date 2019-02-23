Four people created pieces to celebrate the season of Epiphany.

Four artists at an Erie-area church have come together to create the face of Jesus during Epiphany.

Their worship art has been going up on display at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3108 Sterrettania Road, where it's meant to help the congregation engage more deeply in the season that marks the time when the three wise men followed a star to the baby Jesus, the Rev. Sami Pfalzgraf said. She said Epiphany ends with the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday, which is March 6 this year.

"We are reflecting on how God is revealed during this (Epiphany) season," Pfalzgraf said.

Four people from the Millcreek Township church — Ellen Cooper, Karen McKenna, Rachel Burkey and one artist who wants to remain anonymous — have helped by using their unique gifts to each create a section of art, the pastor said. The first was revealed at the front of the sanctuary on Feb. 3 and the last will go up Sunday. After March 1, the exhibit will be moved to another location in the church, she said.

"All four works are one-quarter of the entire (piece)," Pfalzgraf said. "When you put them all together, they make the face of Jesus."

She said the worship art is meant to help people look at how God reveals himself to them.

"One way God does that is through art," Pfalzgraf said. "When you put the four pieces together, you see God reveals himself through Jesus Christ."

Each artist wrote an explanation about their quarter and how God inspired them to create the art in varying media. Their words are also being displayed.

Cooper wrote that she "felt a divine nudge to create this art piece with a collection of fabrics, natural fibers and found items. ... Look closely for one area of three purple gems in a line, representing the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. God clearly worked as the architect in this design. I hope it speaks to you in some way."

Dana Massing can be reached at 870-1729 or by email. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNmassing.