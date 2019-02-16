Tools can be social studies textbooks disguised in forged steel and ingenuity.

Several years ago, we had a rather large bench vise in one of our estate sales. It was manufactured by either Holland Manufacturing or Reed Manufacturing, but we couldn't tell for sure.

The first person in line was after it, waiting patiently outside hours before the sale started. Her patience paid off and she was able to purchase it. After helping load the vise, which weighed at least 80 pounds, into the trunk of her car, we asked her what she was going to do with it. She went on to tell the story of a vise, very similar to the one she just purchased, being used during her childhood as a motivational/torture device by her mother.

As she recalled, her mother constantly threatened her and fellow siblings with sticking their noses in the vise if they didn’t finish their dinner. They were reminded by mom that it was very vise that “father made at work and was helping pay for the meal that you were eating." She didn’t personally remember having a dinner date with the vise, however, she recalled one of her brothers suffering a different fate and having several “come to Jesus” moments with the hulking vise. That was certainly a unique way of ensuring a clean plate by the end of dinner.

When we pick up a pipe wrench, use a vise, or any other hand tool for that matter, we usually take it for face value and use it to accomplish a particular function. Dig a bit deeper, however, and it becomes a history lesson about families that were raised behind the manufacturing or use of the particular tool. The tool becomes a story of long shifts and paying the ultimate sacrifice and of fellow workers you cut your teeth with on the shop floor. The tool becomes the means to take the family to Waldameer Park on the weekend for a spin on the Comet roller coaster, The Boston Store for back to school clothes, or to buy the Christmas rib roast at Urbaniak’s meat market. It’s a social studies textbook disguised in forged steel and ingenuity.

A sense of pride usually comes over many of us when we see a “Made in the USA” stamp on anything we as consumers purchase. What’s especially thrilling is when it’s marked “Erie, PA." There is no doubt, we are a fiercely prideful lot in Erie, and it’s no more evident than when we have objects in our sales that have local provenance, especially tools.

To this day, tools made in the area 50-plus years ago that turn up in our sales could easily hold up to the daily rigors for another 50 years if your main motive is to use, rather than display, them. Some can be valuable as well. A #26 vice manufactured by Holland Manufacturing in Erie sold in October 2018 for $500.

Let’s face it, it’s very difficult to find American made hand tools in hardware stores. However, a great way to start an All-American tool collection is to purchase them at estate sales and auctions. They won’t let you down and often come with a great story if you listen. And some may even motivate your children to eat their dinner.

Chris and August Fetcko are co-owners of Hiddenworth Group LLC, an appraisal and estate liquidation business located in Erie.