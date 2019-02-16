The home sold for about $1.14 million less than its first listing price.

Lucy Liu has sold her Studio City home of nearly two decades, but it wasn’t for quite the killing the “Kill Bill” and “Charlie’s Angels” star first sought.

The actress’ Fryman Canyon estate closed before Christmas for $3.06 million, or about $1.14 million less than what she first listed the property for last summer.

Built in 1959, the updated Craftsman home has 4,100 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Pocket wood doors connect the kitchen and a garden-view dining room. In the living room, which has a tiled fireplace, picture windows bring in leafy views.

In a departure from Arts and Crafts details, the media room and master bedroom are both lined in Italian leather panels.

The property, which sits on more than a third of an acre, contains a swimming pool and spa, lush landscaping and mature trees. A rustic cabana with walls of wood-framed windows overlooks the pool area.

Liu, 50, has scores of television and film credits including the show “Ally McBeal” and the films “Payback” (1999) and “Shanghai Noon” (2000). She currently appears as Dr. Joan Watson on the television series “Elementary.”

