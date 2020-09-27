Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 38.

Actor Kathleen Nolan is 87. Actor Claude Jarman Jr. is 86. Author Barbara Howar is 86. World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth is 81. Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 77. Rock singer Meat Loaf is 73. Actor Liz Torres is 73. Actor A Martinez is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 71. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is 70. Actor/opera singer Anthony Laciura is 69. Singer Shaun Cassidy is 62. Comedian Marc Maron is 57. Rock singer Stephan Jenkins (Third Eye Blind) is 56. Former Democratic National Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz is 54. Actor Patrick Muldoon is 52. Singer Mark Calderon is 50. Actor Amanda Detmer is 49. Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is 48. Rock singer Brad Arnold (3 Doors Down) is 42. Christian rock musician Grant Brandell (Underoath) is 39. Actor Anna Camp is 38. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 38. Singer Avril Lavigne is 36. Bluegrass singer/musician Sierra Hull is 29. Actor Sam Lerner is 28. Actor Ames McNamara is 13.