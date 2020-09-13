Weekends at Cedar Point celebrate pumpkins and cider this fall instead of ghouls and goblins

Cedar Point is celebrating pumpkins and cider this fall instead of ghouls and goblins.

The traditional haunted houses and spooky trails are out this Halloween season as the Sandusky amusement park adjusts to life amid the coronavirus.

The park will operate under trimmed hours of noon to 8 p.m. on just Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 1.

The new daytime-oriented festivities are being dubbed the Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.

Unlike the past when the park frowned on guests wearing masks to its Halloween celebration, they are now required.

And another departure from past policies is guests are welcome and encouraged to wear family-friendly costumes.

"Halloween is a special time at Cedar Point, and our guests really look forward to it," said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. "While we all have to do things a little differently this year, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest is filled with fun activities for everyone, spectacular food, a variety of outdoor entertainment and a few tricks and treats. Our mission to make people happy continues into the fall season, and we’re committed to entertaining our fans, friends and families safely."

The park is rolling out a menu of special food options for the event.

There will be Toxic Mac, Dragon’s Leg, Goblin Soup, Frankenstein’s Fries, Vampire Chili Corn Dogs and pumpkin spice funnel cake.

The park is setting up Brews and Booze Bars with specialty drinks including the Hocus Pocus Punch, featuring Fanta Orange with an essence of black cherry with gummy worm garnish; Jack-o-Lantern Juice, an apple juice concoction with pumpkin puree, apricot, vanilla and fall spices served hot or cold and the I Vant to Drink Your Blood, a drink featuring Minute Maid® lemonade, peach schnapps and vodka with an injection of strawberry.

The bars will be offering craft beers, too, including Yuengling Oktoberfest, Breckenridge Autumn Ale, Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale and Platform Paranormal.

Kids will be able to trick-or-treat at socially distant candy stations.

There will also be craft stations along with a Howlin’ Hay Maze, Harvest Tractors, a Tricky Corn Maze and a Tricks and Treats Challenge Course.

There will also be costume contests held several times a day for everyone from babies to adults.

The park will offer outdoor-only shows by the Monster Mash-Up with The Shrieks Band along with the DJ Dr. Scream Dance Party and a magic show dubbed The Witch Sisters’ Spellcasting Ceremony.

Most of the park’s rides and roller coasters will be open during the festival.

