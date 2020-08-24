Actor Steve Guttenberg is 62.

Composer-musician Mason Williams is 82. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marshall Thompson (The Chi-Lites) is 78. Rock musician Ken Hensley is 75. Actor Anne Archer is 73. Actor Joe Regalbuto is 71. Actor Kevin Dunn is 65. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is 65. Actor-writer Stephen Fry is 63. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 62. Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is 60. Actor Jared Harris is 59. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 58. CBS News correspondent Major Garrett is 58. Rock singer John Bush is 57. Actor Marlee Matlin is 55. Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller is 55. Broadcast journalist David Gregory is 50. Country singer Kristyn Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 50. Movie director Ava DuVernay is 48. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 47. Actor James D’Arcy is 47. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo (jee-oh-vihn-AH’-zoh) is 47. Actor Alex O’Loughlin is 44. Actor Beth Riesgraf is 42. Actor Chad Michael Murray is 39. Christian rock musician Jeffrey Gilbert (Kutless) is 37. Singer Mika is 37. Actor Blake Berris is 36. Actor Rupert Grint ("Harry Potter" films) is 32.