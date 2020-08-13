Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 72.

Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders is 87. Actor Kevin Tighe is 76. Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is 74. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 72. High wire aerialist Philippe Petit is 71. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 71. Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 65. Movie director Paul Greengrass is 65. Actor Danny Bonaduce is 61. TV weatherman Sam Champion is 59. Actor Dawnn Lewis is 59. Actor John Slattery is 58. Actor Debi Mazar is 56. Actor Quinn Cummings is 53. Actor Seana Kofoed is 50. Country singer Andy Griggs is 47. Actor Gregory Fitoussi is 44. Country musician Mike Melancon (Emerson Drive) is 42. Actor Kathryn Fiore is 41. Actor Sebastian Stan is 38. Actor Eme Ikwuakor is 36. Pop-rock singer James Morrison is 36. Actor Lennon Stella is 21.