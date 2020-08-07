New book releases from local authors:

"Ivory Rangers"

– by Joseph Mujwit

The 1983 New Brighton High School graduate, now dwelling in Florida, won first-place honors in the 2017 Writers Digest Self-Published E-Book Awards and took top honors in the military category of the 2018 Next Generation Indie Book Awards for his previous book, "A Special Breed of Warrior."

This new book, "Ivory Rangers," is available on Amazon at $14.99 for paperback and $4.99 for Kindle.

Mujwit provides this synopsis:

"All that stands between violent poachers and the annihilation of endangered elephants in Africa’s Garamba National Park are Ike Motumbo, his poorly trained and equipped Rangers, and three mercenaries.

"Garamba lies at a point Ike refers to as ’the confluence of heaven and hell.’ His team is losing the battle against poachers assailing the World Heritage site in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Rangers are outmanned, outgunned, and in a race to save the critically endangered elephants, giraffes and other animals who make their home in the unique habitat.

"Billionaire Hernan Scott is willing to use his resources to slow the progression. He hires former Green Beret Joseph "Bo" Ludwicz, his mechanic/pilot best friend Richard "Chops" Truman, and former South African soldier Alfie Stack to train and equip the rangers in their fight.

"Tensions build as Ike’s spiritual conviction clashes with Bo’s lack of faith. Racial tension arises between Alfie and Ike’s deputy, James "Jimbo" Tsonga. Can the team put aside its differences and pull together before the animals are wiped out?"

"The Family Money Farm: The CFO Project"

– by Thomas W. Young

The Beaver author wrote this nonfiction book to help readers manage their money more effectively.

Young started in the financial services industry in 1976 and is the founder of 1st Consultants Inc. A financial professional, professional speaker, radio personality and certified life coach, he earned the 2010 Beaver County Times Best of the Valley Readers’ Choice Award for best Financial Planner and was recognized by Pittsburgh Magazine as a top-scoring wealth manager.

He also earned the Award for Community Service from Rochester Chamber of Commerce in 2016 and Entrepreneur of the Year accolades in 2017 from the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce.

"The Family Money Farm: The CFO Project" was released by Dorrance Publishing Co. The 104-page paperback sells for $25.

"The Gemini and the Treasure Codex"

– by Lennox H. Lyon

Recently graduated Quaker Valley High School student Haven Joseph-Lyon and his Sewickley family wrote their first novella together during the Covid-19 quarantine.

Upon its release, "The Gemini and the Treasure Codex" became the No. 1 new release and the No. 2 bestseller in Amazon’s Teen and Young Adult Pirate Action and Adventure genre.

The fictional work follows the Gemini Twins, Scott and Skylar, two of the most skilled and famous smugglers in all of Aram Salem, a world full of airships, floating islands and steampunk pirates. Together with their friend and first mate, Edwin, they embark on an adventure that could lead to even further glory or their untimely demise.

Their airship, the Gemini, is the fastest in the Northern Hemisphere. But will it be fast enough to outrun Skylar’s need for revenge against her ex-lover? Or will Nailr, an emissary from one of Aram Salem’s most feared underworld bosses, drag the Gemini and her crew into an even darker and more twisted plot?

The book costs $9.95 in paperback.