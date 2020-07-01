Brighton Township’s disc golf course celebrates its 10th anniversary with a tournament drawing pro players.

BRIGHTON TWP. -- Professional athletes will compete Sunday in Beaver County.

Sixteen pro disc golf players will take their flings at prize money at the Two Run Extension Disc Golf Course in Brighton Township.

Another 56 amateurs will compete as well, in the first Professional Disc Golf Association tournament to take place at the wooded 9-hole course that turns 10 this summer.

That 10th anniversary will be commemorated in an 11:15 a.m ceremony before the PDGA match, said J. Gary Dropcho, designer of the Brighton course that’s open daily and free to the public, ready to help fulfill the demand for nearby, outdoor recreation for small groups.

"It’s a great thing to do with friends and family," Dropcho said. "It’s inexpensive -- all you need is a disc, and you can buy one for $10 or $11 at a sporting goods store."

Frisbee golf might be the easiest, most generic way to describe the sport, though regulation discs are sturdier than the flying discs you’ve tossed at the beach or on family picnics.

Disc golf players compete on 9- or 18-hole courses. The "holes" are actually upright metal poles with elevated chains and baskets that players toss their discs toward. Like golf, there are 3-, 4- and 5-par holes, depending on length and difficulty of terrain. From the tee area, a player makes his or her first throw. Their second shot begins where the first shot landed, and so forth until they toss the disc into the metal basket.

Rex Trimm of Rochester Township plays Two Mile Run Extension’s course regularly.

"Did you know that it is ranked as one of the top 9-hole courses in the U.S.?" Trimm said. "And I cannot stress just how awesome Brighton Township has been in the process of developing that course."

Trimm and Dropcho credit Brighton Township Manager Bryan Dehart with being a ground-level advocate of the course, including new improvements this year to tee signs and baskets.

Dehart said the Brighton Parks & Recreation Board first proposed the idea and gathered support for the course, located in Two Mile Run Extension Park, below the hill where the township building sits.

The township made sure to hire an experienced course designer in Dropcho, a 2015 inductee into the International Disc Golf Hall of Fame, whose company, Grip It & Rip It Disc Golf, was the sole or lead designer of 18 courses nationally.

"So the layout and design of each hole was well conceived, making the course challenging and fun for the users," Dehart said. "The course was modified some after first put in use to be even better."

The township’s public works crew and a dedicated group of volunteers from the Beaver County Disc Golf Alliance spend a lot of hours doing maintenance of the course, such as clearing vegetation around the baskets, Dehart said.

"They also make recommendations for larger-scale projects to improve the course," Dehart said. "We have put in three possible basket locations for each hole, and recently we have purchased a second set of baskets so that the same hole can be played twice but each with a different basket location. The tee pad areas have been improved to provide a better area for the players, but they are also safer. The volunteers regularly report any needed maintenance, whether a downed tree or a water runoff problem. They also police the course for litter and report any type of vandalism. It has been a great partnership."

The July 5 tournament is full with competitors, though spectators can watch from a socially safe distance, Dropcho, of the Wexford area, said.

For novices interested in trying the sport, he recommends the 5 p.m. Monday doubles events at Two Mile Run Extension sponsored by the Beaver County Disc Golf Alliance. There’s a $5 fee for those specific events, where you can be paired with an experienced player.

Old Economy Park in Economy has a 9-hole disc golf course, which like Two Mile Run Extension’s, is free.

"Most courses in the area are free to play," Dropcho said. "So make a date with your buddies or family, and give it a try."