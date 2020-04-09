100 Pittsburgh celebrities cover "We Will Rock You" in YouTube video encouraging people to stay home.

Turns out western Pennsylvania celebrities are just as restless and Zoom-dependent as the rest of us.

So 100 of them chipped in on an all-star, abbreviated cover of Queen’s "We Will Rock You," hoping to cheer the rest of us up, show gratitude to regular-day heroes, and encourage others to stay safely at home.

The free YouTube video begins with comedian-actor Curt Wootten in full "Pittsburgh Dad" character, launching a Zoom video. From his wood-paneled rec room, he taps an Iron City Beer can on a table to start the beat, as the camera cuts away to Pittsburgh Steelers’ star Ben Roethlisberger drumming the "We Will Rock You" riff.

Seconds later, Steelers teammate Cam Heyward joins in with the classic rock song’s famed hand claps, then the camera spreads wide as we see a plethora of popular Pittsburghers, like musicians Joe Grushecky and Bill Deasy, politicians, radio deejays and retired athletes, such as Charlie Batch and Brett Keisel, singing the song from their own homes.

Ambridge guitar slinger David Granati sings in one of the squares.

Famed actor Joe Manganiello gives a shout-out to the city’s medical community and front-line workers for "keeping us safe." The "True Blood" actor tells viewers, "Stay hometown strong. Stay home."

Addressing the coronavirus-caused quarantine, the video’s final shot shows a medical professional taking off her safety mask to encourage people to safely stay at home.

She says, "Your life and the life of your loved ones, and my life, depend on it."