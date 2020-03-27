Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Sign a kid up to get free books: All kids up to 5 years old in Erie County can receive a free book in the mail each month through the United Way of Erie County's Imagination Library. To register, go to www.unitedwayerie.org/our-impact/student-success/imagination-library/ online or call 456-2937.

Connect with local music: You’ll find a running list of where and when to find local music online at www.goerie.com/entertainment/music, and you’ll also learn in that list how to submit your gig. The list is published in the Erie Times-News on Thursdays.

Hear local poetry: Local poets including Abdullah Washington, word farmer Kim Noyes, Mabel Howard and Sean Thomas Dougherty read their works through audio posted by WQLN at www.wqln.org/Community/Poetry-Minutes