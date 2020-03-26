EDITOR’S NOTE: These events may be subject to change because of the ongoing coronavirus emergency.

CONCERTS

Tamburitzans Symbols, Expressions of Culture: Rescheduled from Sunday to 3 p.m. June 14, Lincoln High School, 501 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Ellwood City Scholarship Fund. Tickets, adults, advanced reserved, $25; day of performance $30; students, $15. Available online at www.talentshadows.events. Marks final “home” appearance of Ellwood City native Alena Kucan, who will end her Tamburitzan career in June.

Celebration of Music of Neil Diamond on April 4 rescheduled to June 13, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Michael Bolton. concert on April 29 rescheduled to Aug. 14. All other spring 2020 on-campus performances at Westminister canceled. Ticketholders for canceled events will be contacted directly. Information, call 724-946-7354 or online at www.westminster.edu/celebrity.

Butler County Symphony Orchestra Mahler’s “Titan:” Canceled. Tickets for the April 11 performance at Butler Intermediate High School, Fairground Hill Road, Butler may be exchanged for concert during 2020-21 season by calling 724-283-1402 (office closed) or email butlersymphony@zoominternet.net Information online at www.butlersymphony.org..

Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold: May 6, performance postponed, Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown. New date to be announced. Live stage performance includes puppetry, aerial arts, acrobatics, music, story and dance; Tickets: $30 to $185, includes VIP tickets of $125 and $50. Available online at www.stambaughauditorium.com or call 866-516-2269.

PLAYS AND COMEDY

New Castle Playhouse “Move Over Mrs. Markham:” All performances canceled at New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave., New Castle. New run dates will be announced; tickets will be honors. Information, online at www.newcastleplayhouse.org or call 724-654-3437.

Murder Mystery Evening: Canceled. All museum events canceled until further notice at. Merrick Art Gallery, 1100 Fifth Ave., New Brighton. Information online at ww.merrickartgallery.org or call 724-846-1130.

COMMUNITY

School House Rock Jr. Live:” March performances canceled; plans to reschedule in late spring/early summer, Lincoln High School, 501 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City. Presented by Hartman Intermediate School. Tickets, $5, available in advance by email to hartmanmusical@gmail.com or at door. Information: www.Facebook.com/HartmanMusical.

Spring Beer & Wine Festival: March 28 event canceled at Wampum Gymnasium, 327 Main St. Extension. Tastings, food, live music, raffles and more. Information, call Ferrante Interiors at 724-535-8866.

Ellwood Area 25th Community Easter Egg Hunt: Canceled. Ewing Park, 313 Joffre St., Ellwood City. Information, call 724-758-5501 or online at www.ellwoodchamber.org.

Lawrence County Earth Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18, Ewing Park, 313 Joffre St., Ellwood City. Earth Day Celebration features environmental issue discussions, green product vendors, Trashion Show, Wild World of Animals, horse and trolley rides, scavenger hunt, environmental art show. Vendor, fashion and art show information, email ecce1892@ellwoodchamber.org or call 724-333-3003.

Ellwood City Area Woman’s Club Spring Fashion Show 2020 Fundraiser: Postponed until fall. Planned for April 23, Shakespeare’s Restaurant & Pub, 1495 Mercer Road, North Sewickley Township. Information, call 724-758-4313 or 724-535-1011.

Dance with Butler County Celebrities: Canceled. May 2, Crystal Room, Days Inn, Butler, Information online at www.butlersymphony.org.

EXHIBITS

2020 Hoyt Regional Juried Competition Exhibit: All events and exhibits canceled at Hoyt Center for the Arts, 124 E. Leasure Ave., New Castle. Information, 724-652-2882 or online at www.hoytartcenter.org.

Ellwood City Area Historical Society History Center: 310 Fifth St. Open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and the first Saturday of each month. Groups planning tours can reserve evening times by request; the Historical Society meeting room is available for clubs and other organizations. To schedule group tours, call 724-752-2021. Society holds public meetings at the center with a historical program at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of every month from January to May. New members welcome. Calendar year dues, individuals, $10; families, $25.

Merrick Art Gallery Harp Recital: Canceled.Merrick Gallery closed until further notice. Information, online at wwww.merrickartgallery.org or call 724-846-1130.

CLASSES, LECTURES, PROGRAMS

Veteran Suicide – Suicide Prevention is Everyone’s Business: Canceled. All events/programs at Butler County Community College, 107 College Drive, Butler Township cancelled. Informatino, at 724-287-8711, ext. 8504 or online at www.bit.ly/bc3-veterans-health.

Hoyt’s Spring Session Art Classes: All spring classes, events, exhibits canceled, Hoyt Center for the Arts, 124 E. Leasure Ave., New Castle. Summer session still scheduled. Information, online at ww.hoytartcenter.org or call 724-652-2882.

MISC.

Lawrence County Empty Bowls: Postponed. April 4, New Castle High School, 310 E. Lincoln Ave. A meal of soup and bread is served in a handmade bowl which participants take home. Benefits the Lawrence County Children’s Summer Food Program. Tickets, $10. Information, 724-658-7258, ext. 1411.

Lawrence County Earth Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18, Ewing Park, 313 Joffre St., Ellwood City. Celebrates earth, its environmental issues, “green” product vendors, the Trashion Show, Wild World of Animals, horse and trolley rides, and new scavenger hunt and environmental art show. Free. Interested vendors or contestants may email the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce at ecce1892@ellwoodchamber.org or call 724-333-3003.

2020 ELLWOOD CITY EVENTS

Sixth Grade Park-A-Palooza: May 11.

Thank- you Picnic: May 13.

Fifth Grade Walking Tour: May 19.

Memorial Day Parade: May 25.

Golf Outing: June 13.

Storytelling Festival: Sept. 26.

Fall Fest & Car Cruise: Sept. 26.

Halloween Parade: Oct. 24.

Small Business Saturday: Nov. 28.

Christmas Parade: Dec. 5.

Let There Be Lights: Dec. 4.