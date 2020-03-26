Weather permitting, Gino Romano will be back in his Baden driveway at 1 p.m. Sunday, delivering another live, inspiring vocal performance. “Back by popular demand,” the 90-year-old Romano said, noting his advertised driveway performance last Sunday drew a steady stream of motorists and people safely spaced from each other.

BADEN — Weather permitting, Gino Romano will be back in his Baden driveway at 1 p.m. Sunday, delivering another live, inspiring vocal performance.

“Back by popular demand,” the 90-year-old Romano said, noting his advertised driveway performance last Sunday drew a steady stream of motorists and people safely spaced from each other.

They came to his Beaver Street neighborhood to watch and stream video of Romano singing Italian songs, and patriotic tunes like “God Bless America.”

Romano, a retired supermarket worker, got the idea by seeing TV footage of people in his native Italy singing from their balconies in a symbol of unity as they stayed quarantined to combat the coronavirus.

Video of Romano’s first impromptu driveway performance went viral, and was broadcast by CBS television affiliates.

Cooped up in self-isolation, and with venues closed, people have found comfort, entertainment and inspiration in these driveway shows by Romano, who moved to America in 1947, and has released nine CDs of Italian-American music; the first recorded when he was 78 years old.

“Last week when I was singing, this big guy sitting in his car yelled to me ’You’re fabulous ... you’re amazing,” Romano said. “You keep going.”

He is.