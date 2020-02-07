“George Washington at Logstown”

by Sophie Panella and Kylee Chamberlain.

The authors are both fourth-graders from Baden Academy Charter School. Their book about local and national history begins as they notice a historical marker that tells them they are standing on ground that used to be a Native American village. Curious, they begin an odyssey to discover more. Learning from artwork created by others who have imagined these same stories, the girls travel through time to visit Logstown, one of the biggest Native American villages on the Ohio River. They are there for Washington’s historic visit to this village, and then join Washington for his mission to deliver a message to a French fort.

As Research Fellows in the Baden Academy Media Lab, Panella and Chamberlain began the project in third grade when they partnered with Brenda Applegate from the Beaver County Historical Research & Landmarks Foundation.

Profits from the sale of the book go to the Beaver County Historical Research & Landmarks Foundation.

Panella and Chamberlain will conduct book signings from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Beaver County Historical Research and Landmarks Foundation inside the William Vicary Mansion, 1235 Third Ave., Freedom; and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 27 at STEM Family Night at Baden Academy, 1016 W. State Street, Baden.

“The Family Gold”

by Jerry D. Corbin

Corbin is the writer, producer and host of “Building Memories” at WXED-FM (107.3) in Ellwood City, a published author and co-manager of Once Upon a Time, a family genealogy research team.

This novel demonstrates the intellectual and emotional rewards that come with discovering the identity of your ancestors. Corbin begins with the Civil War story of Tennessee Adams, a Union soldier ordered to capture the fleeing Confederate President, Jefferson Davis, and the Confederate Treasury, near the end of the war. His troop was then charged with conveying that treasure back to Washington D.C., but in Wilkes County, Georgia they came under attack.

Corbin then weaves memorable characters and moments through time, 120 years and four generations forward, and back to the future.

“The Family Gold” will be released on Amazon books and in book stores on Feb. 10. It costs $9.95 on Amazon and $5 on Kindle.