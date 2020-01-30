In returning to his heart’s home, Jonah Krull brings with him new experiences from a nationwide tour.

The musician who made Erie’s summer is coming back to warm up winter.

Buffalo-area singer/songwriter Jonah Krull provided Erie with the soundtrack it’s longed for in his 2019 summer love reminiscence titled "Erie." An accompanying video shot primarily at Presque Isle State Park sent interest through the roof, and Krull was subsequently signed to play at CelebrateErie last August.

It was an auspicious start to a music career the North Tonawanda, New York, resident Krull began after dropping out of college at 22 to pursue music full time, and it came at the beginning of what he had planned as a cross-country tour playing and recording.

He had anticipated kitting out a van to serve as both transportation and a mobile recording studio, but as Krull wrote in a recent email exchange, "The tour absolutely didn’t go as I expected in the summer, but it did go incredibly and was life changing. The van search I’d been on all summer came up empty ... so I decided to make the trip in my little Honda Fit, which was an adventure in itself!

"We (my best friend and I) spent October playing shows from here to Portland in cities including Cincinnati, Detroit, Sturgeon Bay, Minneapolis and Boise," he wrote. "November was where things took an interesting turn. We decided not to focus as much on booking shows for November, and instead I wanted to be intentional with soaking up the West Coast scenery that I’ve dreamed of seeing since I was a kid."

That experience in the rear view mirror, Krull no longer has to wish he was in Erie (as he sings in "Erie").

"The acoustic show at Erie Distillery came about when a few months ago (just when I was leaving for the tour), a friend/fan that I met after the release of my ‘Erie’ music video mentioned that the Distillery was looking for entertainment," Krull explained. "However, at that point I was on the road and more concerned with attempting to book gigs out west. When I got home, however, I began to set my sights locally, and I reached out to the fine folks at Erie Distillery and we booked this show."

Krull’s "Erie" was inspired by the great outdoors surrounding Erie. In returning to his heart’s home, he brings with him new experiences gleaned from what’s outdoors on other side of the mountain.

"I’m more than excited to bring some music back from my travels to share with this great city," he said.

One suspects Erie won’t be disappointed.

