MIDLAND — Some of the best pop songs of the past two decades will be performed Thursday and Friday at the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center.

The student showcase House of Pop presents “Rewind 2K,” featuring songs by Beyonce, Christina Aguilera, Paramore, Ellie Goulding, Tori Kelly and more.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the center’s MainStage Theater.

Tickets are $8 and $15 at lincolnparkarts.org/events or by calling the Lincoln Park box office at (724) 576-4644.

Lincoln Park students will be directed by Josh Jones, with piano accompaniment from Antonio Monteiro. A team of choreographers scoured two decades of pop tunes to plan this year’s “Rewind 2K” theme.

“We thought it would be great to review the last two decades of history from 2000 to 2020, to have our students have their own twist on the songs of the most influential artists,” Jones said. “So many things have entered all of our lives in the last 20 years and we thought it would be fun to reflect that in concert.”

The shows will feature seven soloists, also backed by guitar, percussion, brass, flute and keyboard.

Featured students include Halle Martin of Beaver Falls, who also will showcasing her own song, freshman Alexa Speicher of Fombell and Nevaeh Weaver of Beaver Falls.

Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Eric DeFade, a staple at Lincoln Park shows, will return to play in the band and perform his rendition of “Georgia on My Mind.”

Lincoln Park alum Alexus Burke of Industry also will return for a special performance. Burke is a sophomore voice student at Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Shae McKeon of Beaver Falls will recite poetic works written to fit the show’s theme.

More than a decade ago, the student showcase started out as a recital then transformed over time into a concert. Auditions for vocalists, dancers and musician began in September with the help of assistant director Krista Shovlin and assistant music directors Monteiro and Albert Park.

“The kids work hard for months and it shows. You will see that they give it their all in the performances,” Jones said. “This is a very vibrant and energetic show that, unlike a classical concert, we give our audience permission to participate. You are encouraged to stand up, join in, and clap with us.”