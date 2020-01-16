Grammy-nominated violinist Tessa Lark is featured in program of music by American composers.

"It's for Europeans, not Americans."

"It's music by dead guys that's hard to listen to."

"It's only played by old people that I can't relate to."

People who don't think they'll like classical music will often say things such as this, but you likely won't hear them Saturday at the Warner Theatre.

That's when the Erie Philharmonic will present a concert featuring the vibrant young violinist Tessa Lark in a program of music by American composers, all written in the 20th and 21st centuries.

There will also be rhythms you can dance to and melodies you know and can sing, and they will be all over the Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story," the Leonard Bernstein/Stephen Sondheim musical that in a new, hip-hop influenced revival is one of Broadway's hottest tickets in the coming year.

But before that showstopper brings the concert to a riotous close, there's "Sky," a 2018 violin concerto by Michael Torke that was written for Lark on a commission by seven orchestras, including the Erie Philharmonic.

Inspired by bluegrass music, Torke wrote the piece for Lark, who is as comfortable playing a mountain reel as she is with a Mozart rondo. When I asked her which came first in her musical development, she said, "Both."

Growing up in Richmond, Kentucky, south of Lexington, Lark's Suzuki-method violin teacher also taught fiddle. Lark is part of a growing generation of musicians who are uninterested in policing the borders of genre. "What I’m most interested in these days is the similarity between different kinds of music," she said.

Programmers are starting to take notice. "In the last five years or so, classical presenters have been more eager to see me bring my fiddling side to the concert hall," Lark said.

With "Sky," the premiere recording of which has been nominated for a Grammy award, Lark gets to enjoy the best of both worlds.

"I’m ... playing with these great orchestras and I get to play super raw, the rawer the better."