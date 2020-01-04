Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Snowflake Dance: 6:30-10 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church Preschool, 2216 Peach St. Dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. Ballroom, Latin and swing dancing from 7:30-10 p.m. $10 for members, $12 for nonmembers, first-time attendees are free. 397-3302, usadance3032@gmail.com.

Kirtan Night: 7-8:30 p.m., Meadville Yoga, 301 Chestnut St., Meadville. Kirtan is a form of devotional singing that originally comes from India. Event will feature contemporary instruments, local musicians and songs from a variety of spiritual and folk traditions. Bolsters, blankets, and yoga mats will be available to sit on. 814-282-3746, meadvilleyoga@gmail.com.

Chili cook-off: Noon to 5 p.m., The Retreat at Peek'n Peak Resort, 1405 Olde Road, Findley Lake, N.Y. Sample chilis and vote for your favorite. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. 868-9500.