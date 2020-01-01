The deadline is Saturday to register for the Beaver County-based Martin Luther King Jr. Committee Community Banquet.

CENTER TWP. — The deadline is Saturday to register for the Beaver County-based Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee Community Banquet.

This year’s annual event, titled “Unfinished Journey Leaves a Trail of Hope,” will take place at 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Center Stage Banquet Hall, 1493 Old Broadhead Road, Center Township.

Tickets cost $35, and will not be sold at the door.

To register or for further information, contact the King Celebration Committee coordinator Eugenia Priest at 724-775-7734.

The banquet honors local student oratorical winners, who will recite parts of their winning essays prior to receiving their awards.

First-place winners are:

• Grade 4: Molly-Anna Cephas, Highland Elementary, Ambridge.

• Grade 5: Brooklyn Dawson, Midland Elementary.

• Grades 6 & 7: Emanuel Fisher, home schooled, Aliquippa.

• Grades 8 & 9: Sophia Hahn, Beaver Middle School.

• Grades 10 & 11: Jeffrey Allison, Beaver High School.

• Grade 12: Jaden Hubbard, Ambridge High School.

Second-place winners:

• Grade 4: Lexee Herold, Economy Elementary School.

• Grade 5: Benjamin Vukovcan, State Street Elementary, Baden.

• Grades 6 & 7: E’Shya Fisher, home-schooled, Aliquippa.

• Grades 8 & 9: Kylie Napolitan, Beaver Falls High School.

• Grades 10 & 11: Hailey Iser, Beaver Falls High School.

• Grade 12: Jodi Patterson, Central Valley High School.

Various other awards for inspirational community leadership also will be bestowed.

The Community Service Award recipient will be the Rev. Bobby V. Wilson from the Light of Salvation Church in Beaver Falls.

This year’s Community Activist Awards will be presented to Tina Shannon, for organizing daycare employees and working with unions to achieve equality; and Eugene “Salt” Smith for securing equality and diversity in politics and real estate.

The King Committee will present its Entrepreneur of The Year award to Eric Nesmith, who has served his community for 25 years as a chef, regularly participating in fundraisers and promoting healthy eating.

Julian Taylor will receive the A. Philip Randolph Pioneer Award granted to someone striving for solidarity, diversity and equality “while pushing toward King’s unfinished journey of love and peace for all.”

The King Committee’s 2020 Inspirational Awards goes to Esther White for her devotion to church and community and volunteer work promoting God’s spirit, and the Rev. Rick Thornhill for impacting the Ambridge community with programs designed to help the old and young.

.The Youth Leadership Award recipient will be Jocelyn “Nikki” Haskins, a youth choir director who promotes health and nutrition as a dietitian.

Roylin Petties will receive the Educator of The Year for serving as a superintendent at his church, serving on community boards and working as an assistant principal in the Pittsburgh area.