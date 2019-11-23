Ten brant were seen moving southeast off Sunset Point on Presque Isle State Park on Nov. 17. These geese were just a fraction of the thousands that passed across northeastern United States from Arctic Canada to their wintering grounds along the Atlantic coastline the same day.

A rather late Eastern Phoebe was on the top of a bush in Niagara Pond on Nov. 18. The first Northern Shrike of the season was spotted in McKean Township on Nov. 14 and another was in Franklin Center the next day. The blue-gray gnatcatcher observed on Nov. 19 at Presque Isle State Park was a record late for the county by about seven weeks.

Jerry McWilliams