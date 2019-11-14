With a dash of defiance aimed at a Pittsburgh critic, a Beaver theater group presents a theatrical classic.

The sultry setting of New Orleans’ French Quarter circa 1950 will come to life through the performances of the local theater troupe in its home base at the Beaver Area Middle-High School.

Written for the staged by famed playwright Tennessee Williams, “A Streetcar Named Desire” found a wider audience as a movie starring Marlon Brando as the brutish Kowalski, who’s physically drawn to his wife’s sister, Blanche Dubois, who arrives in the Crescent City seeking shelter from her troubled, small-town past. Because of the subject matter, the Bobcat Players recommend audience members be at least 16 years old.

It’s with a dash of defiance the Bobcat Players decided to tackle such an iconic show.

“It all started with a challenge in 2010,” Bobcat Players’ director Patti Ross said. “A prominent Pittsburgh theater critic contended that no community theater could do justice to William Inge’s classic American drama, ’Picnic.’ The Bobcat Players accepted that challenge, and to this date ’Picnic’ remains this company’s best-selling production of all time.

“Now, nearly a decade later, the Bobcat Players are poised to tackle an even greater challenge as they stage the iconic American drama, ’A Streetcar Named Desire,’ the classic that made Tennessee Williams an award-winning playwright and Marlon Brando a stage and screen giant of unrivaled machismo,” Ross said.

“It is an American classic story that deserves to be told and retold. Because it is so relevant today with themes of violence, alcohol dependency, mental illness, loneliness, suicide, love and loss,” Ross said.

Another reason to stage it locally: “Because it is beautiful poetic language,” Ross said.

Ross knew she needed to assembled a strong cast to take on the challenge. At the forefront are Brian Brummitt of Wexford as Kowalski; Casey Novak of Beaver as the heroine Blanche; and Nicki Goedecke of Beaver as the gentle Stella, caught between husband and sister.

“The challenge is giving an honest performance as Stanley Kowalski,” Brummitt said. “There will be a high standard for comparison with Marlon Brando, Alec Baldwin and even Treat Williams’ performances in movie renditions. The reward will be when I am on stage and moments happen that move the audience with a gasp, chuckle or sigh of resentment.”

Novak expresses similar feeling about the vulnerable Blanche.

“Between her complicated past and her conflicting desires, the role of Blanche DuBois is certainly the most complex character that I have ever had the privilege of tackling,” Novak said. “Becoming Blanche is a complicated dance on the edge of desire, of despair, and ultimately, of insanity. In my opinion, Blanche is truly the Hamlet for female actors.”

Goedecke said her opinion on her character, Stella, has changed and grown.

“When I first read the play, I found Stella so frustratingly stereotypical — subservient, available and loyal to Stanley whether or not he deserved it. It's easy to see her as weak, but the more time I spent with Stella the more I realized that there is nothing weak about her. Stella is a survivor who makes hard, painful decisions even in the face of heartbreaking circumstances.

“You may not agree with every choice she makes, but you can respect her caring nature and the dedication she has to her family — that kind of humble devotion is what holds a family together,” she said. “Stella's story, or fragments of it, can be found in the real life stories of so many American women, and it deserves to be heard.”

The main cast also includes Joshua Antoon of Aliquippa, who plays the gentle, pure-hearted Harold Mitchell, Blanche’s would-be suitor who offers her a respite from the cruelties she has encountered.

Rounding out the cast are Hugh Harper of Beaver and Bridget Yeager of Aliquippa as the comic relief of the drama; Alex Andres of Beaver; David Cary of Conway; Joyce Hoellein of McCandless; Anthony Manning of Center Township and Mace Porac of Pittsburgh.