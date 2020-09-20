Meadville-based Channellock Inc. has announced the promotion of Marc Johnston to serve as vice president of operations.

Johnston, who has been with the company for more than 21 years, served most recently as vice president of human resources and workforce development.

In his new position, he is responsible for managing the company's manufacturing and engineering operations, as well as human resources.

Founded in 1886, family-owned Channellock is a worldwide leader in the production of pliers and other hand tools. The company is one of Crawford County’s largest industrial employers.