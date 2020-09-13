Sister Katherine Horan will succeed her as director.

Sister Diane Rabe, director of the St. Benedict Child Development Center for 29 years, is stepping down to become subprioress and administrative assistant for the Benedictine Sisters.

Rabe was hired in 1991 to lead the East Coast Migrant Head Start Program that had operated at the monastery on East Lake Road since 1980. When a director was needed to take over St. Benedict Center, a day care and Head Start program, Rabe merged the programs as St. Benedict Child Development Center.

Today there are 130 children enrolled in programs and a staff of 42.