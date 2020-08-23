Wearing a face mask can cause foggy glasses, ear and nose irritations.

Many of us have been wearing face masks for at least five months now, at least when we work, go out in public, or visit with friends and neighbors.

While some people have adapted easily to the face coverings, others still struggle with their fit and comfort.

Consumer Reports recently offered several suggestions on how to fix the most annoying aspects of your face mask. Here are some of its recommendations:

Stop your glasses from fogging. This might be the most common problem I hear about face masks, especially from people my age who need reading glasses.

Consumer Reports recommended using face masks with a metal wire where the mask goes over the bridge of your nose. Also tighten the sides of the mask, if possible, to create a snug fit.

If your glasses still get foggy, try washing them with soap and water. The little bit of soap film left over helps prevent water from building up and fogging the lenses, Consumer Reports said.

You can also put medical tape or an adhesive bandage across the bridge of your nose to create a more secure fit.

Prevent "maskacne" from appearing on your face. Acne, skin irritations and rashes can develop when sweat builds up on your face from wearing a mask for an extended period of time.

The best way to prevent "maskacne" is to make sure both your face and your mask are clean before you wear the mask, according to Consumer Reports. Also, wash your face at the end of each day or after wearing a mask for an extended period of time.

If you get blemishes, use an over-the-counter acne cream with benzoyl peroxide or talk with your health-care provider.

Stop nose and ear irritations. Wearing face masks for long periods of time can irritate the bridge of your nose and the back of your ears.

To stop ear irritations, Consumer Reports recommended wearing a mask that has ties, or elastic loops you put around your neck and head, instead of one that loops behind your ears.

You can also sew buttons onto the side of a headband and attach the ear loops to those.

The best way to prevent nose irritations is to apply an over-the-counter wound dressing or petroleum jelly to the bridge of your nose.