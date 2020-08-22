The prospect of winter’s eventual arrival has some feeling uneasy and worried about harder times ahead.

A warm Erie summer has bought time and a little breathing room for local restaurants.

But the prospect of winter’s eventual arrival has some feeling uneasy and worried about harder times ahead.

Karen Thomas and Adrienne Paul have emerged as an apparent success since opening Pineapple Eddies at 1402 W. 10th St. nine years ago. Their restaurant, which specializes in southern and Caribbean cuisine, is one of the top-rated restaurants in Erie, according to www.tripadvisor.com.

But Thomas said they have been forced in recent months to redefine success.

A full house no longer means all or most of the restaurant’s 104 seats are occupied.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate that reduced restaurant capacity to 25% of normal means that a full house is 25 to 30 people. It also means the staff of 25 is down to about 10 and that lunch is no longer on the menu.

Like a long list of other local restaurants, Pineapple Eddies created some outdoor dining space where none had existed.

"We had called the city," Thomas said. "They came out right away and mapped out a space for us so we had permission to have tables outside. We felt really happy that they worked so fast."

The expansion wasn’t dramatic. But on nice days, the restaurant has another four tables.

"Every little bit helps," Thomas said. "We are always looking at the weather to make sure things are going to be amicable."

Still, sales totals from this summer don’t compare favorably from those a year earlier.

"We are able to sustain payroll and everything OK, but we are waiting for the other shoe to drop," Thomas said. "We are trying to plan our next move so we can sort of keep it moving."

That next move could be some sort of delivery option.

"We are working on another revenue stream so we can keep it going until things figure themselves out," Thomas said.

Watching the weather

Many restaurant owners, it seems, are expressing some version of the same worry: What happens when the weather turns cold?

Outdoor seating has provided at least temporary salvation for Scott Enterprises, which operates 13 restaurants, including Applebee’s, IHOP and Quaker Seak & Lube locations.

"We are probably within 15% of what we were doing last year," said Nick Scott Sr., president of the family-owned company.

But Scott has no illusions that outdoor dining can go on forever.

This is Erie, after all.

"If it blows like crazy and it rains, it’s going to be a challenge," he said.

He’s prepared to buy tents and propane heaters if that’s what it takes. It might buy him some time, but only so much time.

In his mind, the best-case scenario would be if improved public health would prompt the governor to relax the rules, allowing 50% or even 75% of total capacity.

"I just hope members of the community can get the message they need to wear their face masks and they need to obey all the rules to help our community get back to business in a normal way," Scott said.

John Melody, co-owner of three restaurants in the Erie area, with a fourth on the way, said the restaurant and bar industry is "OK" right now, with ample sun-soaked days for outside seating and loyal customers and staff making the numbers work.

But under the current rules, he can't afford to open the new John Russell Brewing Co., which will be ready in a month on the site of the old U Pick 6 Beer Store at 7520 Peach St.

And when the weather turns colder, and patios close, he said many if not most owners are going to be in trouble.

"We're worried about 25 and 50% capacity going into the winter because, unfortunately, that's not viable for an awful lot of people," he said.

Safety first

Not all restaurants will be watching the weather forecast this fall with the same intensity.

Gus Paliouras, manager of New York Lunch at 922 East Ave., doesn’t fear the loss of outdoor dining because he doesn’t offer it.

The restaurant, a fixture in the neighborhood for 93 years, has become a takeout-only operation.

"We are not seating anybody," said Paliouras, whose parents, both Greek immigrants, have owned the restaurant for more than 50 years. "Our restaurant is just so small. Why take the chance of getting anybody sick?"

Some orders are placed by phone. Others place their orders in person. No one gets in without a mask.

"I have a tremendous amount of masks here," Paliouras, said. "We hand them out."

New York Lunch was able to weather the worst of the shutdown with the help of a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

But the rhythms of the place are different these days. Staff members wear gloves and masks while they put together orders of Greek dogs, gyros, fries and other specialties. Sanitizing is constant and gone are the old days of checking in with customers as they sat at a booth.

The booths, flanked by a memento-covered wall that tells the story of Erie over the past century, are empty these days.

"We have more of an elderly clientele," Paliouras said. "They are glad we are not seating people. You don’t want to be the one to get people sick."

One thing hasn’t changed much, fortunately. New York Lunch’s sales figures are holding steady to last year’s totals.

Sales are one thing. Profits are another.

Revenues from online delivery services have helped maintain volume, but those services can take as much as 30% off the top.

Paliouras said he isn’t complaining.

"It keeps everybody employed," he said.

Businesses battered

While New York Lunch is keeping its staff busy, the broader economy isn’t doing as well. The state Department of Labor & Industry reported Friday that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose five-tenths of a percentage point to 13.7%. And according to a Yelp survey, 60% of the restaurants that are closed now because of the pandemic will remain closed.

The Erie Regional Chamber & Growth Partnership has said in a series of messages to the Wolf administration that state mandates are only making things worse.

In a a letter to Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, M.D., Chamber CEO James Grunke wrote: "Many of our businesses have closed their doors permanently, and others are losing business to neighboring counties and states. Our businesses deserve a full explanation for their losses."

In a July letter to the governor, Grunke questioned the use of blanket policies based on high numbers of COVID-19 cases in certain areas.

"We can no longer expect our businesses to have faith in a system that is failing them," he wrote.

What happens next matters

Lynn Fogle, who has spent a career in the restaurant business, has her own concerns about what smaller crowds at lunch and dinner will do to the industry.

Fogle, who bought Shirley’s at 5924 Old French Road in January, was forced to close her doors just two months later.

She’s doing OK for now. By using a portion of her parking lot for seating, she’s able to seat 60% of the restaurant’s former capacity.

"It’s been a challenge, but I am in good shape," she said.

But winter has her worried.

"I can pay my bills at 50% capacity," she said. "At 25, I cannot."

She isn’t confident that the takeout strategy that works elsewhere will suit Shirley’s, which serves just breakfast and dinner.

"Carry-out does not do well here," she said. "No one wants breakfast to go. People want to interact."

The future of her business, she said, will depend in large part on whether she can increase seating capacity inside the building.

"We will have to wait and see how it goes, but I am very skeptical," she said.

And for Fogle, like so many others, the outcome matters.

"This is my retirement," she said.

Staff writer Jennie Geisler contributed to this report.

Contact Jim Martin at jmartin@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNMartin.