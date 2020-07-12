More than 1 million dead people received a federal stimulus payment.

Donna Wilson’s mother received a $1,200 federal stimulus check in May, even though she died in 2018.

She wasn’t alone. More than 1 million dead people received nearly $1.4 billion in payments, according to the Government Accountability Office.

"They knew she had died," said Wilson, who lives in Erie. "They put the letters DECD after her name, which clearly means deceased."

Wilson spent nearly two months trying to figure out what to do with the stimulus check. She knew she shouldn’t cash it, even though Wilson was her mother’s power of attorney.

"That ended after she died," Wilson said.

She went online for guidance but couldn’t find anything. In late June, the Internal Revenue Service finally told people what they should do with these payments.

They are supposed to return them.

"Return the entire payment unless the payment was made to joint filers and one spouse has not died before receipt of the payment," the IRS said on its website, www.irs.gov.

How you return the payment depends on the way it was received.

If the deceased person received a paper check, they should:

– Write VOID in the endorsement section on the back.

– Include a brief description of the reason you are returning the check.

– Do not staple, bend or paper clip the check.

– If you live in Pennsylvania, mail it to: Philadelphia Internal Revenue Service, 2970 Market St., Philadelphia PA, 19104.

If the payment was received through direct deposit or the check was cashed:

– Mail a personal check or money order for the amount to the Philadelphia IRS at the address listed above. Make it payable to the U.S. Treasury and include "2020 EIP" and the deceased person’s taxpayer identification number on the check.

– Include a brief explanation why the payment is being made.

If the payment was put on a prepaid debit card:

– Return the card with a brief explanation of why you don’t want the payment reissued. Send it to: Money Network Cardholder Services, 5565 Glenridge Connector NE, Mail Stop GH-52, Atlanta GA, 30342.

Wilson said she was relieved to learn how to return the check, and surprised that so many dead people received payments.

"It seems like there should have been a way to filter out those names, especially since you already have DECD after the name," Wilson said.

