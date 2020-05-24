Some states are receiving complaints that long-term care facilities are keeping their Medicaid residents’ payments.

If you or someone you love lives in a long-term care facility, you might want to make sure they have received their federal stimulus check.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has received complaints that some facilities are trying to take these $1,200 payments from residents who are on Medicaid.

That is because Medicaid is the payer of last resort. It pays only when a resident’s assets have been used to cover their living costs.

Some facilities believe they are entitled to the stimulus checks of their residents on Medicaid, just like other assets or “resources” they are permitted to garnish.

But the Federal Trade Commission said these economic impact payments are a tax credit, according to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Tax law does not count these credits as “resources,” which means the government - and these facilities - can’t seize them.

In fact, the stimulus payment does not count as a Medicaid resource for 12 months. This means that for the first year after you receive the payment, it cannot cause you to have “too much” savings, according to the National Center on Law and Elder Rights.

All the resident needs to do is spend down their savings to below the limit within a year to retain Medicaid coverage, NCLER said on its website, https://ncler.acl.gov.

Though complaints about this type of garnishment have been received in several states, the FTC said, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has not received any as of Wednesday.

But if this has happened to you or a family member, there are steps you can take to reclaim the money.

Contact your state attorney general’s office. In Pennsylvania, it is www.attorneygeneral.gov. You should also notify the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov/complaint.

If a loved one is a resident on Medicaid and you aren’t sure what has happened with their stimulus payment, talk with them soon. Also talk with the facility’s management to determine its policy on these payments.

Have a consumer question you’d like us to help you with? Call David Bruce at 870-1736, send an email to david.bruce@timesnews.com or send mail to 205 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16534.