The annual event honors the top 400 of the firm's more than 18,000 financial advisers.

Jim Lyons, who has been an Edward Jones financial adviser in Erie since 2005, was recently invited to attend the Edward Jones Managing Partner's Conference in April in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The conference recognizes and celebrates Edward Jones' most successful financial advisers and provides them with the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers inside and outside of the company and to share best practices for delivering client service.

Lyons' office is located at 2316 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.