The company will reimburse policy holders for unused gift cards to local businesses if the businesses close.

For a locally owned restaurant or retailer trying hard to stay afloat, the sale of a gift card can be a lifeline.

A number of small business owners have told the Erie Times-News that gift card sales have helped sustained them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But buying those gift cards, with plans to use them later, can also feel like an act of faith, based on the uncertain hope that the business will survive to honor them.

Erie-based Erie Insurance is offering what it hopes might be a solution.

The company is adding gift card and gift certificate reimbursement to the company's homeowners, renters and condo owners insurance policies.

According to the company, “The additional feature, included at no additional cost, would reimburse customers for remaining balances on eligible gift cards that can no longer be used at independently owned and operated local businesses due to business closures.”

The business need not be a customer of Erie Insurance, but there are limitations. The coverage provides reimbursement for up to $250 per gift card for businesses located within 100 miles of the customer's residence.

The policy does not cover gift cards purchased at national restaurants and retailers.

“We were looking for ways to support local business during the pandemic,” said Bob Buckel, vice president and product manager for the company. “Rather than a Red Lobster, we were thinking alone the lines of a Calamari's or Odis 12.”

Buckel said he's heard a lot of enthusiasm for supporting local businesses during a time when restaurants are open only for takeout or delivery.

But Buckel said many people are asking reasonable questions about the future of those small businesses.

“The point of this is if you want to support a local business, and we all want them to make it through, we will provide a backstop for you,” he said.

While the policy change grew out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Buckel said the coverage will remain as part of future homeowner and renter policies.

The coverage is included on more than 1 million existing policies and has been well received, he said.

“We have had some good feedback in the industry,” Buckel said. “We have had to file with state insurance departments. A couple of insurance departments have thanked us for doing this. We don't get that very often.”

Buckel said he's also hearing good things from some of the company's more than 12,000 independent agents.

“Our agents are very excited about it,” he said. “Our agents are all local business owners in the communities where they serve. Their network is the other local business owners in the community.”

Anne Lewis, marketing manager for Red Letter Hospitality, which owns Molly Brannigan's, the Skunk & Goat Tavern and The Cork 1794, said she's not worried about coming back after the pandemic. But the sale of gift cards has helped sustain the business during the shutdown, she said.

She agreed, however, that the insurance might give customers confidence to support small business in general.

“I think it's very admirable what Erie Insurance is doing,” she said.

Contact Jim Martin at jmartin@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNMartin.

This work is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to GoErie.com at www.goerie.com/join.