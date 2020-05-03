Sheetz will continue paying employees extra for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Manufacturer & Business Association would like Gov. Tom Wolf to rethink a statement made at a press conference.

The association, which has its headquarters in Erie, held a virtual meeting last week with state Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin to provide the business community’s feedback on COVID-19 recovery measures.

John Krahe, the association’s CEO, issued a statement following that meeting. Among other things, he said: “The governor’s office should issue a correction. At an April 20 press conference, the governor encouraged individuals to choose to collect unemployment rather than return to work. This remark is contradictory to the Department of Labor’s instructions for employers to report safe and suitable work refusals.”

The convenience store chain began paying employees an additional $3 per hour in March. The increase was to continue until April 23.

The company announced Thursday that it would extend the compensation until June 4 in gratitude for their employees’ work.

