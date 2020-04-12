Scammers know that seniors are struggling to run errands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made life particularly difficult for older people.

The stay-at-home order has made it even more of a hassle for seniors to get help with errands and transportation.

Scammers know that and are preying on our oldest friends, neighbors and family members during this troubled time.

The Federal Trade Commission recently published tips for reducing the risk of senior-related fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Be wary of strangers offering to run errands. The FTC is hearing reports of scammers proposing to help pick up groceries or prescription drugs, then disappearing with the victim’s money.

It’s safer to find a trusted family member, friend or neighbor, or arrange a delivery with a well-known company.

Deal with known online companies. If you need to order supplies online, used an established delivery service.

Some companies might claim to have hand sanitizer or other in-demand items when they really don’t have them. Order from an established delivery service or order directly from the store.

You can also call Eldercare Locator, a public service of the U.S. Administration on Aging. It will connect you to services for older adults and their families. You can also reach it at 800-677-1116.

Last week’s column discussed scams related to the COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments.

The first “stimulus checks” were scheduled to be directly deposited into Americans’ bank accounts late last week, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

Here are three things the FTC wants you to know about the payments:

Paper checks will be later, weeks later. People receiving paper checks won’t see them until May at the earliest.

Any economic impact payment, stimulus or relief check you receive before then is likely a scam. So is any relief check you receive if you are expecting a direct deposit.

Watch out for the overpayment scam. If you get an official-looking check for more money than you expected, it’s probably a scam.

The bogus check will either include a number to call, or a scammer will call you and instruct you to keep, say, $1,200 and return the rest by sending money, gift cards or money transfers.

It’s a scam that will leave you owing money to your bank.

Beware of fake IRS calls. Scammers will call, email or text you, pretending to be from the IRS.

In one scam, they are sending official-looking messages that instruct you to use a certain password online to access or verify your payment. It’s a scam designed to steal your identity.

The IRS will not contact you to collect your personal information or bank account.

