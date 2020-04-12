Enplanements drop as airlines cancel flights and passengers stay home.

Erie International Airport enplanements were down 11.3 percent for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 2019.

The number of air passengers nationally has dropped dramatically due to the COVID-19 outbreak, from 2,011,715 screened by TSA on April 4, 2019, to just 118,302 on April 4, 2020.

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services again ranks as the largest family-owned and operated real estate firm in the nation, according to the 2020 REAL Trends 500 report.

The firm is the fourth largest real estate brokerage in the country, closing 109,320 transactions in 2019, and is the top home seller in Pennsylvania.

Sheetz has launched a “SHcan & Go” option for customers to scan and pay for convenience items through the Sheetz app. The feature is available at all Sheetz locations so that customers can bypass checkout interactions.

It cannot be used for gas, Made-to-Order foods, Sheetz Brothers Coffee or purchases requiring ID.

A reminder that filing deadlines for federal, state and local taxes have been extended to July 15.

The deadline for tax payments also is July 15.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced the federal extension March 20. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced the state deadline extension March 21.

Got an idea for The Buzz? Send an email to Jim Martin at jim.martin@timesnews.com.