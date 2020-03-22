More than 1,100 complaints about price gouging have been reported to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office.

If dealing with COVID-19 isn't difficult enough, consumers also must contend with unscrupulous businesses that seek to profit during this pandemic.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said last week that more than 1,100 Pennsylvanians had reported instances of price gouging in the state on hard-to-find items like hand sanitizer.

The Attorney General's office had issued 34 cease and desist letters and subpoenas regarding price gouging as of Tuesday. None of those letters have been sent to businesses in Erie County, an office spokesman said Friday morning.

In one case from the Philadelphia area, the office's Bureau of Consumer Protection sent a cease-and-desist letter to a store that was selling $2 bottles of hand sanitizer for $19.

The store has since stopped the price gouging, according to the attorney general's office.

The Better Business Bureau has issued the following guidelines for businesses that remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Build trust. Businesses should refrain from taking unfair advantage of a public emergency such as the coronavirus situation. As much as possible, they should keep prices at a reasonable level.

They should consider daily operations as business-as-usual but with the adjustments required to help prevent the virus from spreading.

Advertise honestly. Businesses should not fuel fear. More than anything, they need to act as a calming and reassuring partner to their customers.

They should continue with standard ethical advertising practices but add a reference that they are following public health protocols to stem the transmission of the virus.

Tell the truth. The virus may impact deliveries. Businesses should be honest with their customers regarding timelines and product availability.

They should set realistic expectations if delivery or service is impacted by illness or precautions. Set clear expectations with customers.

Be transparent and honor promises. If a business is unable to fulfill commitments, it should communicate immediately with their customers, rather than disappoint them and having to rationalize the reasons after the fact.

Work with customers to find solutions.

Be responsive and embody integrity. Businesses should demonstrate purpose and support for their communities.

They can play a vital role in maintaining strong communities, even in challenging times.

Have a consumer question you'd like us to help you with? Call David Bruce at 870-1736, send an email to david.bruce@timesnews.com or send mail to 205 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16534.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to GoErie.com at www.goerie.com/join.