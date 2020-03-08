Carroll earned a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University.

Jillian Carroll has been promoted to director of business development and services by the Erie Federal Credit Union.

Carroll, who has been with the credit union since 2016, will be based at its Glenwood corporate office. Her responsibilities will include developing business partner relationships, as well as involvement in community events and growth strategies for the credit union.

Carroll earned a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University. She most recently served as assistant branch manager of the credit union’s Zuck Road branch office. She lives in Erie with her husband, Chris.