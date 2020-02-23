The number of people boarding planes at Erie International Airport was up 12.2 percent in January compared to the same period in 2019. Additionally, emplanements are up more than 29 percent as compared to January 2018.

Derek Martin, executive director of the airport, said additional seats will be added March 30 with the introduction of first-class seat options on United Airlines flights.

Jamestown, N.Y.-based Dahlstrom Roll Form has agreed to purchase DC Rollform, a Falconer, N.Y.-based roll forming manufacturer. Dahlstrom also has purchased the company’s 130,000-square-foot building.

Wegmans, which operates two grocery stores in Erie County, has again been named to Fortune magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, an annual list that celebrates the nation’s top workplaces.

For the second straight year, the Rochester-based chain ranked third on the list.

A public auction will be held March 12 at 8:30 a.m. for the contents of the former Franklin Club, including tables, chairs, restaurant equipment and historical items. The auction will be held at the site of the former Bon-Ton store at the Cranberry Mall in Venango County.

