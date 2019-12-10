COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Alrosa Villa night club, where five people were killed 15 years ago, is for sale.

The club, at 5055 Sinclair Road on the North Side of Columbus, has been listed for $1.295 million.

The price includes the 10,000-square-foot building, two lots totaling 7.2 acres, the liquor license and bar and equipment.

Alrosa officials could not be reached to discuss the future of the club, which for more than 45 years has served as a destination for metal and rock bands, along with reggae shows.

The club will forever be remembered for the show of Dec. 8, 2004, when Nathan Gale of Marysville, Ohio, forced his way into the club’s back door while the band Damageplan was playing.

Gale walked on stage and opened fire, killing Damageplan’s guitarist, “Dimebag” Darrell Abbot, along with audience member Nathan Bray, club employee Erin Halk, and Jeff "Mayhem" Thompson, a member of the band's security entourage. Two others were injured.

Gale was shot and killed by Columbus police officer James Niggemeyer.

Starting in the 1970s, the Alrosa Villa hosted major acts including David Byrne of the Talking Heads, Slipknot, the Buzzcocks, Korn, Guided by Voices, Quiet Riot and Foghat.

The number of events at the club has declined in recent years. Two shows, on Jan. 11 and Jan. 18, are now listed on the club’s website.

Officials with the listing brokerage, Best Corporate Real Estate, could not be reached for comment.

Jim Weiker is a reporter for the Columbus Dispatch. His email is jweiker@dispatch.com; Twitter @JimWeiker.