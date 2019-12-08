John Oliver, CEO of VisitErie, Erie County’s tourism promotion agency, has been appointed to a four-year term on the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, beginning in January.

The association strives to promote, protect and improve the hospitality and tourism industries in Pennsylvania.

Oliver has been with VisitErie for 17 years. He is past chairman of the Pennsylvania Association of Travel and Tourism and the Pennsylvania Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, past chairman of the Erie County Signage Region Trust and served on the board of trustees for Erie Arts and Culture.