WASHINGTON - A shared hatred of robocalls is one issue uniting the House during a divisive impeachment inquiry.

House lawmakers on Thursday passed a bipartisan bill aimed to crack down on the fraudulent auto-dial callers by a nearly unanimous 417-3 vote. The legislation, known as the TRACED Act, now moves to the Senate, where it is co-sponsored by Senate GOP Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and is expected to pass.

Rep. Frank Pallone, the House Energy and Commerce Committee chair, co-sponsored the legislation.

The bill's passage amid broad Congressional gridlock - on the very day the House Judiciary Committee hosted a heated impeachment hearing - underscores just how bad the robocall epidemic has become.

Americans received more than 5 billion such calls last month alone, according to the robocall blocking app YouCall. Congress's move to intervene could score points with Americans across the political spectrum who are fed up with the fraudsters.

"It's a pain in the neck to everybody - it doesn't matter if you're a Democrat or Republican," Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., told Politico's John Hendel.

The TRACED Act would require phone companies to offer phone call verification and blocking services at no additional cost to consumers. The bill would also give the Federal Communications Commission and law enforcement greater authority to go after fraudsters, and it directs the Justice Department to launch a working group focused on prosecuting robocallers.

The bill's tougher enforcement measures would help stop scams such as an alleged insurance campaign he recently covered. More than 288 million robocalls peddling health insurance hit Americans' phones in October, according to YouMail.

The bill also includes provisions to specifically protect hospitals, calling the FCC to establish a working group specifically focused on protecting them from robocalls. Such calls are more than just a nuisance for hospitals. There are growing fears that robocallers could overwhelm hospital phone lines during emergencies, potentially leading to a health crisis.

Industry is throwing its support behind the bill as well. NCTA, The Internet & Television Association, praised the passage of the bill in a news release yesterday.

"The TRACED Act is an important step to help alleviate Illegal robocalls and keep consumers safe from scammers," the trade association said in a news release.

Congress is continuing to consider other proposals to address robocalls, Politico notes, including one plan to make it easier for consumers to sue over calls to which they haven't consented. Phone companies and state attorneys general launched a broad campaign earlier this year to address robocalls.