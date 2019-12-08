An Erie home built by Maleno Builders was recognized as the most energy efficient residential property built in the region.

The award was presented Nov. 9 by the Pennsylvania Energy Efficient New Homes program during the annual banquet of the Builders Association of Northwest Pennsylvania.

The winning home, located off West Grandview Boulevard, features a state-of-the-art smart home package with learning thermostat controls, a low energy-use mechanical ventilation system, and advanced insulation and construction practices that help control air movement in and out of the house.

Gaudenzia Erie, whose clients are battling substance abuse, is holding a toy drive to benefit the children of those families.

The toy drive, already underway, will continue through Dec. 18.

New toys and art supplies can be dropped off at the Renaissance Centre lobby at 1001 State St., Widget Financial locations and Gannon University’s Waldron Campus Center at 628 Peach St.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership will host Connect for Coffee, a free networking event for members, Tuesday at the Highmark Caring Place, 510 Cranberry St. The event will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Space is limited. Visit eriepa.com to register.

Got an idea for The Buzz? Send an email to Jim Martin at jim.martin@timesnews.com or call him at 870-1668.