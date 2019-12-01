Erie’s personal per capita income figure jumped 6.1 percent to $44,903.

Personal income grew in Erie County during 2018.

That’s not unusual. Incomes here have been gaining ground, at least gradually, since at least 2014.

But for the most part, growth in local incomes haven’t been keeping paces with the rest of the nation.

In 2016, for instance, personal income grew 1.4 percent in Erie County, far less than the national average of 2.5 percent for other metropolitan areas.

It was the same story in 2014, when personal income in Erie County grew 2.5 percent. That rate of growth ranked Erie 65th among the state’s 67 counties and far below the average rate of growth of 4.6 percent for the nation’s metropolitan areas.

The pattern was different in 2018, according to data released recently by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

After growing 2.8 percent in 2017, Erie’s personal per capita income figure jumped 6.1 percent to $44,903.

That income figure ranked Erie squarely in the middle of the pack among Pennsylvania counties, No. 37 among 67 counties.

When it came to the rate of improvement, Erie County was 21st.

By comparison, personal income – sometimes called gross income – grew an average of 5.7 percent in metropolitan areas of the United States and 4.8 percent in less densely populated areas.

Ken Louie, professor of economics at Penn State Behrend and director of Behrend’s Economic Research Institute of Erie, is not accustomed to seeing Erie rank so far ahead of the curve.

“I was floored when I pulled the numbers up,” he said. “We grew over 6 percent. That was astounding to me. It’s tremendous.”

But what’s changed?

Louie can’t say for sure why Erie took such a distinct break from its normal pattern, but he has some thoughts.

“I suspect the (improvement in local incomes) is picking up on all the construction activity and the ripple effect of the investments made in local companies and medical centers,” Louie said. “I think it’s a sign that these local initiatives are starting to have a positive influence on the region.”

Per capita personal income – an average of all income including wages, rent collected, interest and dividends for every man, woman and child – often strikes some observers as higher than they might expect.

It’s worth noting, however, that it’s a statistic that takes into account everyone living in a community, including those with incomes much higher than the average.

“Personal income includes things like interest and dividends as well as regular wages,” Louie said. “Considering that the national economy is doing well and the stock market is booming, that pushes up that overall level of income.”

Neighboring Crawford County also grew faster than most of its peers, but numbers from the Bureau of Economic Analysis suggest it still has some catching up to do.

After growing 5.9 percent in 2018 to $40,969, per capita personal income in Crawford County remained near the bottom in 62nd place.

Despite strong growth in 2018 of 6.2 percent, last place in personal income belongs to another county in the region. With an average per capita personal income of $22,787, Forest County ranked last in Pennsylvania.

