These forms sometimes don’t ensure that people receive the proper medical care if they have a chronic or terminal illness.

Health systems across the country are encouraging families to talk about end-of-life issues, like the importance of having a living will, when they gather for Thanksgiving.

An Erie physician said that it’s good to talk about this subject but family members need to realize that living wills and other end-of-life forms sometimes aren’t enough.

“There is still a lot of confusion on the part of medical providers on how these forms are interpreted,” said Ferdinando Mirarchi, D.O., an emergency medicine physician. “Patients at the end of their lives are getting invasive and painful treatments they don’t want, and even more importantly, they sometimes don’t receive the medical care they need.”

Mirarchi founded the Institute on Health Directives, an Erie office that helps people create video testimonials in which they describe in detail the end-of-life care they want.

A new study published in the Journal of Patient Safety showed that Do Not Resuscitate and Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment forms are not as effective as they should be.

Too often they are not accurately completed, not given to medical providers or not fulfilled, said Mirarchi, the study’s lead author.

“There are two issues,” Mirarchi said. “You have people filling out DNR forms who aren’t trained to fill them out and you have people trying to fulfill these documents that aren’t fulfilling them.”

The videos Mirarchi helps create clarify each patient’s desire for end-of-life care.

He recommends they follow a script that spells out what medical treatments they want, such as CPR or a ventilator, and under what circumstances.

Patients are given identity cards with a QR code that medical providers can scan at the hospital to access the video.

“So, it’s good to have end-of-life discussions with your family members but just keep in mind that there is more to it than living wills and POLST forms,” Mirarchi said.

