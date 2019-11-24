Local supermarkets require ID to purchase large amounts of gift cards.

Every November for the past 19 years, Bob Macyko bought gift cards as Thanksgiving gifts for the 25 or so people who work for him at Windsor Beach Technologies in Fairview Township.

This Thanksgivng, Macyko is passing out checks instead. But it’s not for failure to try to buy gift cards.

He went to Wegmans on upper Peach Street and attempted to purchase 25 $100 gift cards at the supermarket.

“I stood there for almost 20 minutes while they tried to find a special form for me to fill out for the federal government,” Macyko said. “They couldn’t find the form, so finally I just left.”

Macyko said he had no problems purchasing gift cards from Wegmans and other supermarkets in previous years.

A Wegmans spokeswoman said she wasn’t sure why store employees were searching for a form. Wegmans’ policy for gift card purchases of $1,000 or more is twofold:

•If a business is purchasing them, the person needs to provide the company’s name and tax identification number.

•If a nonbusiness customer is buying them, the person needs to provide personal information.

“This actually isn’t new, it’s been in place for a number of years,” said Michele Mehaffy, a Wegmans consumer affairs manager.

Wegmans’ policy was influenced by changes about eight years ago in the federal government’s Bank Secrecy Act, which was created in 1970 to thwart money laundering.

“I would have had no problem giving them my tax ID number,” Macyko said. “I just didn’t want to fill out a form. I feel like it’s an invasion of my privacy, all to buy some gift cards.”

Macyko later went to Giant Eagle in the Yorktown Centre. He tried once again to buy 25 $100 grocery gift cards.

Once again, he left the store empty-handed.

“They asked for my (Giant Eagle) Advantage Card and I don’t have one,” Macyko said, referring to the store’s loyalty card. “They wouldn’t accept my check for payment without an Advantage Card.”

Giant Eagle spokesman Dick Roberts said an Advantage Card is required to pay by check at Giant Eagle stores, though exceptions are sometimes made.

"But there is a limit of 10 checks or a cumulative total of $1,000 purchased over a seven-day period, even with the Advantage Card,“ Roberts said.

Macyko said he was frustrated by the whole experience but his employees probably prefer the checks they receive.

“They can purchase whatever they want,” Macyko said.