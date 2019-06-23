Brandon Sieber recently was named president of McCarty Printing Corp. and its subsidiaries, Walco Label and Packaging, Kimkopy Printing and Ashby Publishing.

Sieber is an Erie native with more than 14 years experience in the printing industry. He has served in various positions at McCarty Printing, most recently as the company's vice president of administration.

A McDowell High School graduate, he also holds a business management degree from Penn State Behrend.

McCarty is a 102-year-old commercial printing company headquartered in Erie.

The company is privately held and locally owned and has been owned by the same family since 1954.

McCarty Printing employs about 70 people.