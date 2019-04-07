The advice comes after two criminals posed as utility workers to steal from an Elk Creek Township home.

FirstEnergy Corp officials are warning customers about scammers after two burglars pretended to be utility workers in order to gain access to an Elk Creek Township home March 28.

The suspects, who wore work belts and vests similar to what FirstEnergy employees wear, asked the homeowner if they could work in the yard. One of them kept the homeowner occupied in the yard while the other slipped into the house, stole jewelry and damaged a gun safe in an attempt to steal guns.

"We deal with scammers all year long but we tend to see more door-to-door scams once the weather gets warmer," said Lauren Siburkis, a spokeswoman for FirstEnergy, Penelec's parent company.

Criminals pose as FirstEnergy employees to scam people in one of three ways:

Like the pair in Elk Creek Township, they gain your trust then sneak into your house to steal items while you are otherwise occupied.They try to convince you that you are behind in your account and demand immediate payment — in cash or prepaid debit cards — to avoid service termination.They ask to see your most recent electric bill and write down your personal information to steal your identity.

"Our employees will not show up at your door unless you schedule an appointment," Siburkis said. "And all of our employees carry a photo ID and you can call our customer service line to confirm the employee's identity."

Penelec's phone number is 800-545-7741.

Here are additional tips FirstEnergy suggests to prevent any utility-themed scams:

FirstEnergy will call customers to remind them about an overdue bill. They will not demand payment over the phone or to meet at a particular destination.

They will explain how payments may be made through the utility's established payment options online, by phone, mail or in person. To see a complete list, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/help/billingpayments/ways-to-pay.

Customers with overdue accounts will receive written notice of their account status, with instructions on how to avoid service disconnection. They will not be notified by someone appearing at their door.

FirstEnergy does not accept prepaid debit cards or wire transfers as payment, and their employees will not ask for bank or credit card information over the phone.

Anyone who suspects a scam should hang up the phone or close the door, then call local police and FirstEnergy. Do not dial any number the scammer provides, Siburkis said.