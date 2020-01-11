The Erie County Library has graciously agreed to automatically extend borrowers’ due dates.

Procrastinators, take note: Libraries are a source of so much joy, and also, occasionally, shame. Despite our best intentions, we might forget to take back a book or other item on time. The fines that result can be embarrassing and if they spike high enough, a reason to stop using the library altogether.

The Erie County Public Library has now graciously agreed to automatically extend borrowers’ due dates on most materials twice before starting the dreaded fine clock ticking. It will cost the library a minimal amount of fine revenue. More importantly, library officials hope to remove a barrier to patrons’ use of the services.

Keep in mind, materials on a waiting list or on loan from another library can’t be automatically renewed. And if you already owe fines? Well, pay up, because you can’t receive auto-renewal until that debt is settled.

Bugged out: State police and Walmart officials are investigating whether someone released live bedbugs in a men’s fitting room at the Washington Township Walmart. A bottle containing live bugs was also found in the pocket of a boy’s jacket in the clothing department. A second bottle containing dead bugs was found in the men’s department.

No infestation occurred, and Walmart said it has taken steps to ensure a safe environment.

Had the tiny bugs not been detected, it could have caused a big problem for the store and customers alike. Bedbugs – small blood-sucking insects about the size of an apple seed – don’t pose a health risk, but they are a nuisance and difficult to eradicate once they take up residence – usually in hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.

Let’s hope investigators get to the bottom of this one soon. It is no joke.

Surf’s up: There is plenty for children to do at Splash Lagoon: stand beneath the Tipping Tiki Bucket for a dousing, drift along the Lazy River, take a ride down the Python Plunge or sway in the swell of the Wild Waters Wave Pool.

Now the popular indoor water park on upper Peach Street has added a new attraction for teens, college students and adults – surfing.

The FlowRider, the cornerstone of a $3.5 million expansion at the park, propels 65,000 gallons of water at speeds allowing riders to catch a wave on a specially designed flowboard. Two people can surf at a time and it is estimated the FlowRider can accommodate 200 riders per hour. An employee will offer instruction.

The park, which attracts about 325,000 people a year, has been repeatedly named among the best water parks in the country. Attractions like this are why.

It opens to the public on Wednesday. Consider us stoked.